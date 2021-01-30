UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Team’s Schedule Of Training, Practice And Virtual Conferences

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 03:07 PM

Pakistan team’s schedule of training, practice and virtual conferences

PCB Covid-19 Media Protocols are attached, respected members of the media are requested to review them carefully

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020) Pakistan men’s national cricket team will travel to Rawalpindi on 31 January and will resume its training and practice sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 1 February for the second Test against South Africa, which will begin on Thursday, 4 February.

The following is the side’s schedule of training, practice and media conferences. For all Pakistan team-related information, please contact team media manager Raza Kitchlew (03018440280), while Shakeel Khan (03018440284) will be the contact point for all operational matters:

Monday, 1 February:

Pakistan will hold a training session at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 1000 PST. Accredited photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the training session from their designated areas. Pakistan head coach Misbah ul Haq will hold a virtual media conference at the end of the training session. Journalists accredited for the second Test will be invited for the online press conference.

Tuesday, 2 February:

Pakistan will hold a training session at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 1000 PST.

Accredited photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the training session from their designated areas. Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf will hold a virtual media conference at the end of the training session. Journalists accredited for the second Test will be invited for the online press conference.

Wednesday, 3 February:

Pakistan side will hold a training session at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 1000 PST. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the training session from designated areas. Pakistan captain Babar Azam will hold his pre-match media conference. Journalists accredited for the second Test will be invited for the online press conference.

4-8 February:

The toss will take place at 0930PST, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 1000. Except on Friday, the playing hours will be: 1000-1200; 1240-1440 and 1500-1700. Playing hours for Friday are: 1000-1230; 1330-1515; 1535-1720. After each day’s play, there will be virtual pressers and links will be shared with the covering journalists around 30 minutes before the end of play.

