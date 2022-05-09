(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 9th, 2022) The Pakistan cricket team's tour to Sri Lanka was limited to only two Test matches during the upcoming series, the sources said on Monday.

The Sources said that Pakistan were to play three one-day matches with the Sri Lankan team.

The series, however, is now limited to just two Tests.

The sources said that PCB accepted Sri Lanka Cricket's offer to cancel the one-day series as Sri Lanka had to host a local T20 league in July-August on their home ground.

Pakistan is due to play two Test matches against Sri Lanka on their home ground in July-August.