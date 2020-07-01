UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Team’s Training Schedule In Worcester

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:56 PM

Following testing negative for Covid-19, the Pakistan men’s national cricket team has begun training in Worcester ahead of their three Tests and three T2oIs against England in August-September

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) Following testing negative for Covid-19, the Pakistan men’s national cricket team has begun training in Worcester ahead of their three Tests and three T2oIs against England in August-September.

The following is the side’s training schedule from Thursday 2nd July:

2 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time). The PCB will provide photographs and videos of the sessions.

3 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time). The PCB will provide photographs and videos of the sessions.

5-6 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will play a two-day inter-squad match, which will commence at 11am (local time).

7 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will hold a three-hour-long training session, which will commence at 2pm (local time).

8 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time). The PCB will provide photographs and videos of the sessions.

9 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time). The PCB will provide photographs and videos of the sessions.

10 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will have an optional training session from 10am-1pm (local time). The PCB will provide photographs and videos of the sessions

11-12 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will play a two-day inter-squad match, which will commence at 10.30am (local time).

13 July:

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will travel to Derby.

