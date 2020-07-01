UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Team's Training Schedule In Worcester

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 04:36 PM

Pakistan team's training schedule in Worcester

Following testing negative for COVID-19, the Pakistan men's national cricket team has begun training in Worcester ahead of their three Tests and three T2oIs against England in August-September

The following is the side's training schedule from Thursday 2nd July, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket board here on Wednesday.

2 July: The Pakistan men's national cricket team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time).

3 July: The Pakistan men's national cricket team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time).

5-6 July: The Pakistan men's national cricket team will play a two-day inter-squad match, which will commence at 11am (local time).

7 July: The Pakistan men's national cricket team will hold a three-hour-long training session, which will commence at 2pm (local time).

8 July: The Pakistan men's national cricket team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time).

9 July: The Pakistan men's national cricket team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time).

10 July: The Pakistan men's national cricket team will have an optional training session from 10am-1pm (local time).

11-12 July: The Pakistan men's national cricket team will play a two-day inter-squad match, which will commence at 10.30am (local time).

13 July:The Pakistan men's national cricket team will travel to Derby.

