Pakistan Team's Training Schedule In Worcester
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 04:36 PM
Following testing negative for COVID-19, the Pakistan men's national cricket team has begun training in Worcester ahead of their three Tests and three T2oIs against England in August-September
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Following testing negative for COVID-19, the Pakistan men's national cricket team has begun training in Worcester ahead of their three Tests and three T2oIs against England in August-September.
The following is the side's training schedule from Thursday 2nd July, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket board here on Wednesday.
2 July: The Pakistan men's national cricket team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time).
3 July: The Pakistan men's national cricket team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time).
5-6 July: The Pakistan men's national cricket team will play a two-day inter-squad match, which will commence at 11am (local time).
7 July: The Pakistan men's national cricket team will hold a three-hour-long training session, which will commence at 2pm (local time).
8 July: The Pakistan men's national cricket team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time).
9 July: The Pakistan men's national cricket team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time).
10 July: The Pakistan men's national cricket team will have an optional training session from 10am-1pm (local time).
11-12 July: The Pakistan men's national cricket team will play a two-day inter-squad match, which will commence at 10.30am (local time).
13 July:The Pakistan men's national cricket team will travel to Derby.