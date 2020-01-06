Pakistan Telecommunication Authority organizes Cricket League (CL)

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) organized the Inter-departmental cricket tournament titled 'PTA Cricket League (PCL)' at Cricket Ground, F-9 Park, Islamabad

The tournament included eight teams that competed against each other to win the coveted championship. The final was played between team 'United' of PTA Coordination/L&R Division and team 'Strikers' of PTA Cyber Vigilance/S&D Division.

'United' won the tournament and lifted the PCL trophy for the year 2020. PTA Authority conferred the trophies and medals to the teams. Yasir Yaqoob was awarded with the 'Player of the Tournament' and Mr. Asif Saeed the 'Fielder of the Tournament'. The man of the final match was Mr. Amir Hussain.

Highlight of the PCL was an exciting exhibition match between the Chairman XI and Members XI where the two teams comprising of the senior officers of PTA were led by the Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa HI (M) and the Authority Members Mr.

Muhammad Naveed (Member Finance) and Dr. Khawar Siddiqui Khokhar (Member Compliance & Enforcement), respectively.

On the last day of the tournament, a family gala event was held for the employees and their families.

PTA Authority congratulated the champions for winning the title and praised the efforts of the sports Governing Committee (SGC) and Administration team. PTA Authority also reaffirmed their commitment to support healthy sporting activities in the organization and urged the employees to continue such efforts.