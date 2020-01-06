UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Organizes Cricket League (CL)

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:57 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority organizes Cricket League (CL)

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) organized the Inter-departmental cricket tournament titled 'PTA Cricket League (PCL)' at Cricket Ground, F-9 Park, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) organized the Inter-departmental cricket tournament titled 'PTA Cricket League (PCL)' at Cricket Ground, F-9 Park, Islamabad.

The tournament included eight teams that competed against each other to win the coveted championship. The final was played between team 'United' of PTA Coordination/L&R Division and team 'Strikers' of PTA Cyber Vigilance/S&D Division.

'United' won the tournament and lifted the PCL trophy for the year 2020. PTA Authority conferred the trophies and medals to the teams. Yasir Yaqoob was awarded with the 'Player of the Tournament' and Mr. Asif Saeed the 'Fielder of the Tournament'. The man of the final match was Mr. Amir Hussain.

Highlight of the PCL was an exciting exhibition match between the Chairman XI and Members XI where the two teams comprising of the senior officers of PTA were led by the Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa HI (M) and the Authority Members Mr.

Muhammad Naveed (Member Finance) and Dr. Khawar Siddiqui Khokhar (Member Compliance & Enforcement), respectively.

On the last day of the tournament, a family gala event was held for the employees and their families.

PTA Authority congratulated the champions for winning the title and praised the efforts of the sports Governing Committee (SGC) and Administration team. PTA Authority also reaffirmed their commitment to support healthy sporting activities in the organization and urged the employees to continue such efforts.

Related Topics

Cricket Islamabad Sports Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Man 2020 Family Event

Recent Stories

Advanced Sciences Minister visits &#039;Cyber Skil ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry tourist vi ..

31 minutes ago

King Salman receives Foreign Ministers of Red Sea, ..

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy discusses economic cooperation ..

46 minutes ago

FTA discusses land transport cooperation with Kaza ..

46 minutes ago

DLD to organise 16th edition of IPS 2020 in March

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.