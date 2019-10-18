UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Tennis Federation Delegation Intends To Visit India To Attend ATF AGM

Fri 18th October 2019

A Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) delegation intends to attend the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Board of Directors Elections, taking place in Bangalore, India from November 29 to December 1

A press release issued by PTF said that despite being in India, a delegation from Pakistan comprising Life Vice-President ATF and Patron PTF Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas and President Islamabad Tennis Association Tariq Murtaza intended to attend the Asian Tennis Federation AGM and the Elections.

Even the President of the PTF, Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan, said he would have attended a part of the event, provided the Indian Davis Cup Team had agreed to come to play their Davis Cup Tie in Islamabad, to be held on November 29 and 30 because he was of firm opinion that sports should be above politics.

The PTF president while commenting on the tie reiterated that the Indian team would be provided all possible hospitality and security during the visit. "All arrangements of PTF have already been approved by the ITF as per their requirements. The PTF has already hosted several Davis Cup teams during the past two years and the arrangements were highly appreciated by the teams and the ITF officials, who visited Islamabad for supervising the ties.

The PTF president also mentioned the current visit of the members of Royal family of United Kingdom stating that their visit clearly signified that the security situation in the country was of high standard.

