Pakistan Tennis Federation President Visits SCCI

Muhammad Rameez Published March 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Pakistan Tennis Federation president visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Tennis Federation President and tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and the youngest tennis player Zohaib Afzal Malik visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik welcomed the guests.

During a meeting at the SCCI Auditorium, he said: "I congratulate Aisam on his selection as the Tennis Federation president. We hope that under his leadership, Pakistan will achieve its highest position in the game of tennis."

The SCCI president said Zohaib Malik was Pakistan's first and youngest tennis player, who participated in two tournaments held in the USA, Spain, Nepal and Qatar, while he also won one gold medal and three silver medals in the tournament held in Tajikistan in April 2023.

