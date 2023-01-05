UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Team Announced For Junior Davis Cup Qualifying Event

Muhammad Rameez Published January 05, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Thursday announced a three-member Davis Cup for the Junior Davis Cup qualifying event, scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan in May, this year

The Pakistan Junior Davis Cup 16&U team has been selected after the two-day trials at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad, a PTF spokesman said in a statement.

Eight players were invited for the trials as per their ranking and performance. However, after the completion of the trials Hamza Roman, Nadir Reza Mirza and Abubakar Talha were selected. Pakistan number 1 Aqeel Khan will be accompanying the team as a non-playing captain/coach.

Senator Salim Saifullah Khan President PTF congratulated the selected players and wished them good luck. He asked them to work hard for the event.

