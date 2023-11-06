Pakistan Tenpin Bowling C’ship from Tuesday

Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship, under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation in collaboration with Sindh Ten Pin Bowling Association, will be held at Royal Rodel Club, DHA, Karachi from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship, under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation in collaboration with Sindh Ten Pin Bowling Association, will be held at Royal Rodel Club, DHA, Karachi from Tuesday.

In the championship, Ijazur Rahman would defend his title, while other players include PTBF Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament champion Aneeb Shafi, National Champion Fazil Manya, national and international players Hamra Abbas

Saldira, Ali Surya, Dunyal Shah, Sikandar Hayat, Shabbir Lashkarwala, Salim Beg and Muhammad Hussain Chatta.

Sindh Tenpin Bowling Association President Aleem Agha said players would participate in nine categories of competitions in the championship.

The competitions include open singles, amateur, ladies, under22, senior, media, doubles, deaf and mixed team. The championship would continue till November 12 and prizes would be distributed among the winning players at the end of the championship.