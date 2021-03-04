Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Cup from March 23

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Cup Tournament under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) would kick off at the Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi from March 23

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Cup Tournament under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) would kick off at the Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi from March 23.

According to PTBF President Ijaz-ur-Rehman, the preparations have already been started for the tournament. "Male and female players from all over the country will feature in the tournament.

Singles, Doubles, Ladies Singles, Amateur, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, Deaf and Media categories will be contested in the tournament," he said.

He said the tournament would run until March 30 and prizes will be distributed to the winners at the end of the tournament. "The registration of players for participation in the tournament will start from March 10 and players from all over the country wishing to participate in the tournament can register online," he said.

