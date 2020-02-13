Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) to hold exhibition matches to mark Women Day

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) will hold exhibition matches for women in connection with the Women Day on March 8 at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) will hold exhibition matches for women in connection with the Women Day on March 8 at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr.

Fahmida Mirza will be the chief guest on the occasion, while Director General Pakistan sports board (PSB) Amna Imran will also be present among other guests, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

President PTBF Ijaz ur Rehman said that the women players from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will take part in the event. At the end of the event, the chief guest will give away trophies and certificates to the position holders.