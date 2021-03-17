UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Tent Pegging Team Set To Play Final In India On March 18

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan tent pegging team set to play final in India on March 18

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The national tent pegging team is all set to play the final in World Cup Qualifiers of Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship 2021 being held in New Delhi, India on March 18.

Five international teams including the United States of America, Belarus and Nepal are participating in the event, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier, Charge d'Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan received the members of national tent pegging team and wished them best for the upcoming final match.

He felicitated the Pakistani contingent for winning Gold and Silver in individual and Team Lance categories respectively.

The Pakistan high commission hosted a dinner in honour of the team at the Chancery's lawns, which was attended by representatives of Equestrian Federation of Pakistan and India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World New Delhi Belarus United States Nepal Hasan Khan March Gold Silver Event All Best

Recent Stories

Zayed Sustainability Prizeâ€™s 20by2020 humanitari ..

26 minutes ago

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

32 minutes ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

41 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

41 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

47 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of menâ€™s national team

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.