Pakistan tent pegging team set to play final in India on March 18

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The national tent pegging team is all set to play the final in World Cup Qualifiers of Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship 2021 being held in New Delhi, India on March 18.

Five international teams including the United States of America, Belarus and Nepal are participating in the event, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier, Charge d'Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan received the members of national tent pegging team and wished them best for the upcoming final match.

He felicitated the Pakistani contingent for winning Gold and Silver in individual and Team Lance categories respectively.

The Pakistan high commission hosted a dinner in honour of the team at the Chancery's lawns, which was attended by representatives of Equestrian Federation of Pakistan and India.