Pakistan Test All-rounder Faheem Ashraf Calls On Punjab Sports Minister

Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:42 PM

Pakistan Test all-rounder Faheem Ashraf called on Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday

Faheem Ashraf, who has represented Pakistan in four Tests, 23 ODIs and 27 T20 International matches so far, apprised Punjab Minister for Sports about the precarious situation of cricket ground in his native city Phool Nagar.

Taking instant notice of the complaint, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti directed an immediate inquiry of the issue.

He directed the concerned officers to submit the report of the said cricket ground without any delay.

"The cricket ground in Phool Nagar will be revived and in this regard no complacency will be tolerated. The investigative report of the said cricket ground will also be presented to media", he said.

Punjab Minister for Sports also directed the concerned officers to submitthe reports of all sports complexes and grounds of the province.

