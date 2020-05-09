UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Test Captain Azhar Ali Sells His Bat And Shirt Against Rs. 2.2 Million

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 50 seconds ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 01:02 PM

Pakistan Test Captain Azhar Ali sells his bat and shirt against Rs. 2.2 million

The player has put his belonging on sale through an online auction to help people hit by Coronavirus in Pakistan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2020) A Pune based cricket museum bought the bat by making a winning offer of Rs1 million, National Test Team Captain Azhar Ali confirmed here on Saturday.

He said Blades of Glory Cricket Museum based in Pune bought his bat against Rs1 million. He said that his shirt which he wore during the 2017 Champions Trophy final win over India.

The player put both bat and shirt for sale through an online auction to collect money to help the people got infected from Coronavirus.

“I also put my shirt on auction and it also had a huge interaction as Kash Villani, a Pakistan who was living in California, offered bid of Rs 1.

1 million for the shirt before conclusion of the auction," said Azhar Ali.

He said the bat and shirt were put on auction with base price of Rs1 million but there was huge response more than he expected.

He made 302 runs against the West Indies in a Test in 2016 and wore the jersey while playing 2017 Champions Trophy final win over India. Both belongings were signed by the players of the national team.

The reports said that another New Jersey based Pakistani Jamal Khan also donated Rs100,000 for the cause.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Sale Pune Price Azhar Ali Money 2017 2016 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates operates special flights to repatriate Pa ..

7 minutes ago

Five hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

8 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank releases annual report of d ..

7 minutes ago

Pence spokeswoman tests positive for COVID-19

8 minutes ago

851 metric ton wheat confiscated over smuggling in ..

8 minutes ago

Nephew kills uncle on domestic dispute in Multan

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.