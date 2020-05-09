Pakistan Test Captain Azhar Ali sells his bat and shirt against Rs. 2.2 million

(@fidahassanain)

The player has put his belonging on sale through an online auction to help people hit by Coronavirus in Pakistan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2020) A Pune based cricket museum bought the bat by making a winning offer of Rs1 million, National Test Team Captain Azhar Ali confirmed here on Saturday.

He said Blades of Glory Cricket Museum based in Pune bought his bat against Rs1 million. He said that his shirt which he wore during the 2017 Champions Trophy final win over India.

The player put both bat and shirt for sale through an online auction to collect money to help the people got infected from Coronavirus.

“I also put my shirt on auction and it also had a huge interaction as Kash Villani, a Pakistan who was living in California, offered bid of Rs 1.

1 million for the shirt before conclusion of the auction," said Azhar Ali.

He said the bat and shirt were put on auction with base price of Rs1 million but there was huge response more than he expected.

He made 302 runs against the West Indies in a Test in 2016 and wore the jersey while playing 2017 Champions Trophy final win over India. Both belongings were signed by the players of the national team.

The reports said that another New Jersey based Pakistani Jamal Khan also donated Rs100,000 for the cause.