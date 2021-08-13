Pakistan Test squad gets permission for training in Jamaica

(@fidahassanain)

The Test Squad arrived in Jamaica from Guyana on Sunday and underwent one-day isolation.

JAMAICA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2021) Pakistan Test squad got permission to start training in Jamaica ahead of the two-Test series against West Indies on Friday.

The Test Squad arrived in Jamaica from Guyana on Sunday and underwent one-day isolation. All squad members turned negative Covid tests. They would begin the training session today at 9 a.m. local time.

The training session of the national test squad would last for three hours. During this time the players will participate in physical and fielding sessions. All players will also practice net on center and side pitches.

The first Test match of the series between Pakistan and the West Indies will start on August 12 at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

The second Test match will also be played at the same venue, commencing from August 20.