UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Test Squad Gets Permission For Training In Jamaica

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:58 PM

Pakistan Test squad gets permission for training in Jamaica

The Test Squad arrived in Jamaica from Guyana on Sunday and underwent one-day isolation.

JAMAICA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2021) Pakistan Test squad got permission to start training in Jamaica ahead of the two-Test series against West Indies on Friday.

The Test Squad arrived in Jamaica from Guyana on Sunday and underwent one-day isolation. All squad members turned negative Covid tests. They would begin the training session today at 9 a.m. local time.

The training session of the national test squad would last for three hours. During this time the players will participate in physical and fielding sessions. All players will also practice net on center and side pitches.

The first Test match of the series between Pakistan and the West Indies will start on August 12 at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

The second Test match will also be played at the same venue, commencing from August 20.

Related Topics

Pakistan Kingston Same Jamaica Guyana Sabina Park August Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Pakistani handmade carpet theme exhibition opens i ..

Pakistani handmade carpet theme exhibition opens in Shanghai, China

6 minutes ago
 Large number of trees cut down around canal

Large number of trees cut down around canal

6 minutes ago
 CTP issues traffic diversion plan for 5th Muharram ..

CTP issues traffic diversion plan for 5th Muharram

6 minutes ago
 Kohat-Tarally Bridge inquiry completed

Kohat-Tarally Bridge inquiry completed

6 minutes ago
 Macao's fores reserves rise to 26.22 bln USD at en ..

Macao's fores reserves rise to 26.22 bln USD at end of July

6 minutes ago
 Russia's Roscosmos to Help Tunisia Prepare Female ..

Russia's Roscosmos to Help Tunisia Prepare Female Astronaut for Spaceflight

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.