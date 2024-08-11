Open Menu

Pakistan Test Squad Players Training Held

Muhammad Rameez Published August 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Pakistan test squad players training held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Pakistan test squad players participated in fielding session at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Sunday.

According to details, the players participated in two hours of training under the supervision of the coaches.

Captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafiq, Salman Ali Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Aamir Jamal took part in the training.

A total of eight players included in the Test squad. Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Hurira, Naseem Shah, Saeem Ayub and Sarfaraz Ahmed are part of Pakistan Shaheens who are part of Pakistan Test squad after the first four-day match against Bangladesh A will participate in the training session together.

The players included in the Pakistan Test squad will take part in a training session at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Monday from 2pm to 5pm.

Meanwhile, the first practice session of Bangladesh A team was held here at Islamabad club. Due to rain, the players only participated in fitness training.

The first four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A will be played from August 13.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Islamabad Bangladesh Rawalpindi Shan Masood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Kamran Ghulam Mir Hamza Muhammad Ali Ali Agha Aamir Jamal Saud Shakeel August Sunday Afridi From

Recent Stories

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardia ..

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest

24 minutes ago
 SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidate ..

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories

50 minutes ago
 Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

1 hour ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports