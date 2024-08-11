Pakistan Test Squad Players Training Held
August 11, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Pakistan test squad players participated in fielding session at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Sunday.
According to details, the players participated in two hours of training under the supervision of the coaches.
Captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafiq, Salman Ali Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Aamir Jamal took part in the training.
A total of eight players included in the Test squad. Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Hurira, Naseem Shah, Saeem Ayub and Sarfaraz Ahmed are part of Pakistan Shaheens who are part of Pakistan Test squad after the first four-day match against Bangladesh A will participate in the training session together.
The players included in the Pakistan Test squad will take part in a training session at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Monday from 2pm to 5pm.
Meanwhile, the first practice session of Bangladesh A team was held here at Islamabad club. Due to rain, the players only participated in fitness training.
The first four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A will be played from August 13.
