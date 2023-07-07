Pakistan test team to depart for Sri Lank tomorrow

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Test team will leave for Sri Lanka tomorrow (July 08) to play two-match test series, which is Pakistan's first assignment in the third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

The first match is scheduled to take place on July 16 at Galle International cricket Stadium while the second Test will be held at Singhalese sports Club in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

The test team has been engaged in the pre-series training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in from July 04.

Pakistan, ranked sixth in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings, previously toured Sri Lanka in July 2022 with the two-Test series drawn 1-1.

They played their last Test series against New Zealand at home from December 26, 2022 to January 6, 2023 with both matches drawn.

On July 09 Pakistan team will land in Colombo. To play the Warm-up game on July 11 and 12 and July 16-20– The first Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium 24-28 July – Second Test at Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo.