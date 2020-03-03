UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-Thailand ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Match Abandoned

Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:22 PM

Pakistan women finished off their ICC Women’s T20 campaign with a rain abandoned match against Thailand women at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Tuesday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020) Pakistan women finished off their ICC Women’s T20 campaign with a rain abandoned match against Thailand women at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Tuesday.

Heavy rain and showers after Thailand’s innings forced a premature end to the match without a single ball bowled in Pakistan’s 151-run chase.

Pakistan finished the tournament with three points from four Group B games. They beat West Indies by eight wickets in their opening match before losing to England and South Africa which ended their hopes of a semi-final spot from the five-team group.

Earlier on Tuesday, Thailand won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Nattakan Chantam and Nattaya Boochatham got their team off to a flying start courtesy a 93-run first wicket partnership.

Boochatham was dismissed for 44 (40 balls, 8 fours) in the 14th over by spinner Anam Amin, Chantam went on to complete her half-century (56 off 50 balls, 10 fours), she was sent packing by Diana Baig who took a fine catch off her own bowling in the 16th over.

Chanida Sutthiruang (20 off 15 balls, two fours) and wicketkeeper batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai (20 not out off 13 balls, three fours) carried on the good work done by the openers by maintaining the tempo in the death overs.

Thailand finished their 20 overs at an impressive 150 for three (Highest T20I total for Thailand), Nida Dar (1-17), Diana Baig (1-21) and Aman Amin (1-40) took the three Thailand wickets to fall.

Scores in brief:

Thailand Women 150 for 3, 20 overs (Nattakan Chantam 56, Nattaya Boochatham 44; Nida Dar 1-17, Diana Baig 1-21)

Your Thoughts and Comments

