UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Thrash Bangladesh 8-0 To Earn 5th Place In Asia Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published June 01, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan thrash Bangladesh 8-0 to earn 5th place in Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan team kept on collecting goals in each quarter to pull off a comprehensive 8-0 victory over Bangladesh in the fifth place classification match of Asia Cup Hockey 2022 at GBK Hockey Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Pakistan opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Rizwan Ali converted a penalty corner into a goal. They extended their lead in the 31st minute when Ali Mubashar netted a second goal for them on another penalty corner.

A flurry of field goals in the third and fourth quarters saw Pakistan complete an eight-goal drubbing of Bangladesh. Afraz (38'), Shahid Abdul (41'), Bhutta Umar (47'), Ahmad Ajaz (52'), and Ghazanfar Ali (59') scored one goal each in Pakistan's win.

Bangladesh have never won a match against Pakistan since their first clash in 1982.

/932

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Bangladesh Jakarta Lead Indonesia Asia

Recent Stories

ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

29 minutes ago
 No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to ..

No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to vote: IHC CJ

47 minutes ago
 Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical suppor ..

Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical support for Gwadar Port

2 hours ago
 TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone B ..

TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone Brands of 2021

2 hours ago
 PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-T ..

PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-Turkey to $5b

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.