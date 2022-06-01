Pakistan thrash Bangladesh 8-0 to earn 5th place in Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan team kept on collecting goals in each quarter to pull off a comprehensive 8-0 victory over Bangladesh in the fifth place classification match of Asia Cup Hockey 2022 at GBK Hockey Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Pakistan opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Rizwan Ali converted a penalty corner into a goal. They extended their lead in the 31st minute when Ali Mubashar netted a second goal for them on another penalty corner.

A flurry of field goals in the third and fourth quarters saw Pakistan complete an eight-goal drubbing of Bangladesh. Afraz (38'), Shahid Abdul (41'), Bhutta Umar (47'), Ahmad Ajaz (52'), and Ghazanfar Ali (59') scored one goal each in Pakistan's win.

Bangladesh have never won a match against Pakistan since their first clash in 1982.

