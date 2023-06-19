ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan will face Bangladesh on Tuesday in the semifinal of five-nation international basketball championship at Male, Maldives.

According to information received here, the semifinal lineup of the championship has been completed after the last league round match between Nepal and Maldives.

The host country crashed out of the event after being defeated by Nepal by 75-68 points.

Pakistan basketball team won the last three matches by showing excellent performance.

Pakistan defeated Maldives by 65-63 points, Bhutan by 76-53 points and Bangladesh by 84-66 points respectively.

However, they had conceded defeat in the first match against Nepal by 66-62 points.

In the other semifinal, Nepal will take on Bhutan on Tuesday.

Pakistan team is participating in any international event after seven years.

Pakistan squad: Muhammad Shahbaz Ali (captain), Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Umair Jan, Zain ul Hassan Khan, Muhammad Shahid, Imad Ahmed, Zia Ur Rehman, Saqib Ullah Mahsood, Mahtab Akram and Sheraz Aslam.

Officials: Malik Muhammad Riaz (head coach), Umer Mehmood (coach), Ahmed Ali Tipu (manager).