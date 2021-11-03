UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Through To Semifinals Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 44 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan through to semifinals of ICC Men's T20 World Cup

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 with a comfortable victory over Namibia.

The Group 2 leaders racked up an impressive 189/2 first up, and Namibia never looked like chasing it down, finishing on 144/5, still 45 runs short.

Babar Azam's decision to bat first after winning the toss went against the tournament trend, with teams preferring to chase throughout the World Cup so far.

But Pakistan defied the norms to build a formidable target that set up their fourth straight win of the Super 12 stage.

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 70 off 49 balls, with his opening partner and captain Azam continuing their brilliant partnership with a 70 off his own.

Mohammad Hafeez added polish to the innings with a sparkling 32 off just 16 late on, with Pakistan scoring an eye-watering 130 runs in the last ten overs.

And in reply Namibia played well against the formidable Pakistan attack, but never looked likely to score fast enough on a tricky surface to chase down 190.

The tactic in the Powerplay was clear from Pakistan, who looked to see off dangerman Ruben Trumpelmann and bide their time before accelerating later in the innings.

Trumpelmann's two overs first up went for just two runs, with Rizwan particularly conservative, scoring at a strike rate below 50 through the fielding restrictions, reaching just 29/0 after six overs But the Pakistani pair made hay after their steady start, pushing through the gears in the middle overs.

And the return of Trumpelmann in the 12th over was the perfect illustration of the change of mindset, with 18 coming off it and Azam reaching his 23rd T20I half-century off 40 balls.

The inspired Azam did eventually fall for 70, holing out to deep midwicket off David Wiese.

Fakhar Zaman was dismissed in the next over, caught superbly by Zane Green off Jan Frylinck.

Just when it looked like the Pakistan innings might be stalling, out came Hafeez to take advantage of the platform laid by the opening pair.

The veteran's surgical stroke-play saw him find the boundary five times in his sparkling 32.

But it was Rizwan who finished the innings in style, hitting 24 off the final over as he carried his bat through the innings and finished with 79* off 50.

Shaheen Shah Afridi threatened with his high pace and swing first up for Pakistan.

But it was Hassan Ali who picked up the first scalp, shaping the ball back in through Michael van Lingen's defences and crashing into middle stump.

Namibia struggled to up the run rate, but Baard and Williams did put together a decent recovery after the loss of Van Lingen, adding 46 for the second wicket before Baard was run out for a run-a-ball 29 Skipper Gerhard Erasmus showed his power game with a quickfire 15 before falling to Imad Wasim in the 13 over. and Williams departed an over later for 40, miscuing to long-off.

And despite falling short of the target, Namibia had some late fun as David Wiese banged 43* off 31 to finish as his side's top-scorer.

/932

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack T20 World ICC Threatened David Van Namibia Imad Wasim National University Afridi From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

11 minutes ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

11 minutes ago
 Prosecution, Defense Make Opening Statements in Tr ..

Prosecution, Defense Make Opening Statements in Trial of Kenosha Shooter Kyle Ri ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus ..

Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus on local sector at F&amp;B fa ..

56 minutes ago
 Suspect in Navalny Phone Data Case Serving Jail Ti ..

Suspect in Navalny Phone Data Case Serving Jail Time - Judicial Department

3 minutes ago
 US moves to block merger of book publishing powers ..

US moves to block merger of book publishing powers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.