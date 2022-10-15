UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Through To Street Child Football World Cup Final

October 15, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Following a goalless draw after extra time, Pakistan outwitted Brazil 3-1 in the semifinal on penalty shoot-out to advance to the final of Street Child Football World Cup U-16 in Qatar on Saturday.

They will have to ward off the challenge from Egypt in the final later tonight to lift the first ever title, according information received here.

Earlier, Pakistan edged passed Tanzania 2-1 in a nail-biting quarterfinal.

Pakistan's Tufail Shinwari, Mohammad Junaid and Abdul Wahab displayed stunning performance in the event to see their side moving to the final.

This will be Pakistan's highest position in the event after 2014 when they finished third.

