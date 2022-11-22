Pakistan to announce squad for Blind T20 World Cup on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan will announce a strong squad for the upcoming Blind T20 World Cup on Wednesday, Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) said on Tuesday.

The third edition of the event will be staged in India from December 6 to 17.

"Our training camp for preparation for the T20 World Cup is underway at Quaid-i-Azam Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and will continue till the 30th of this month. The team will depart for India on December 4," Chairman PBCC Syed Sultan Shah told APP.

"Our players are in good shape and we are optimistic that they will put up a good show in the event," he added.

Teams from hosts India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka will participate in the World Cup.

In their opening match, Pakistan will take on South Africa on December 6 in Delhi. In their second fixture they will meet arch-rivals India on December 7 in Faridabad.

On December 9, Pakistan will face Bangladesh in their third match in Delhi, while in the fourth they will clash against Sri Lanka on December 11 in Bangalore.

They will play their fifth and sixth match in Bangalore on December 13 and 14 against Australia and Nepal, respectively.

The semifinals will be played on December 15, while the final will take place on December 17.