UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Announce Squad For Blind T20 World Cup On Wednesday

Muhammad Rameez Published November 22, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Pakistan to announce squad for Blind T20 World Cup on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan will announce a strong squad for the upcoming Blind T20 World Cup on Wednesday, Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) said on Tuesday.

The third edition of the event will be staged in India from December 6 to 17.

"Our training camp for preparation for the T20 World Cup is underway at Quaid-i-Azam Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and will continue till the 30th of this month. The team will depart for India on December 4," Chairman PBCC Syed Sultan Shah told APP.

"Our players are in good shape and we are optimistic that they will put up a good show in the event," he added.

Teams from hosts India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka will participate in the World Cup.

In their opening match, Pakistan will take on South Africa on December 6 in Delhi. In their second fixture they will meet arch-rivals India on December 7 in Faridabad.

On December 9, Pakistan will face Bangladesh in their third match in Delhi, while in the fourth they will clash against Sri Lanka on December 11 in Bangalore.

They will play their fifth and sixth match in Bangalore on December 13 and 14 against Australia and Nepal, respectively.

The semifinals will be played on December 15, while the final will take place on December 17.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Delhi T20 World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Faridabad Bangalore South Africa Nepal Mirpur December Event From

Recent Stories

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

1 hour ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

2 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

3 hours ago
 PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for ..

PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for rally

3 hours ago
 Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar e ..

Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar export

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.