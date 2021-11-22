UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Chase The Target Of 125 Runs In The Final T20I Match Against Bangladesh

Pakistan to chase the target of 125 runs in the final T20I match against Bangladesh

Pakistani bowlers showed good performance and restrict the host team to minimum score in the final T20I match in Dhaka today.

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2021) Bangladesh has set the target of 125 for Pakistan in the first inning of the final T20I match in Dhaka today.

Bangladesh lost six wickets in 20 overs to make 124 runs.

The start of Bangladesh was very slow as they lost two wickets at 37 runs in eight over of the first inning.

Pakistan has made changes in the team as former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahnawaz Dahani have also been included while Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir are also the part of playing XI. Fakhar Zaman, shoaib Malik, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan have not been included.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have also made three changes bringing in Shamim Hossain, Shahidul islam (debut) and Nasum Ahmed in place of Saif Hasan, Shorifl Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

Skipper Babar Azam could not show his performance in the T20 series against Bangladesh as he failed to make big scores in the both previous matches.

Iftikhar Ahmed was included in former Pakistan captain and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik's place because his son was not feeling well.

Pakistan's bowlers have so far impressed in the series, with Hasan Ali doing the trick in the first T20 with three wickets while Shaheen Afridi took up the baton in the second T20, when Hasan was rested, and managed to rattle the Bangladeshi batters.

Squads

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (capt), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawz Dahani

