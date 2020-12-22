UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Chase The Target Of 174 In 3rd T20I Match Against New Zealand

Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:08 PM

Pakistan to chase the target of 174 in 3rd T20I match against New Zealand

Devon Convway who has empowered his team in the 3rd T20I against Pakistan by scoring 50.

NAPIER: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2020) New Zealand has set the target of 174 for Pakistan in the 3rd Twenty20 International match.

Devon Conway made 63 scores off 45 balls to set target of 174 for the visitors.

New Zealand has 2-0 lead over Pakistan.

Glenn Phillips also partnered with Devon to empower his team in the 3rd T20 match against Pakistan.

More Stories From Sports

