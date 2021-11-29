UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Chase The Target Of 202 As Bangladesh All Out At 157

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:05 PM

Pakistan to chase the target of 202 as Bangladesh all out at 157

Pakistan bowlers, especially Shaheen Shah Afridi did excellent bowler and took five wickets.

Dhaka: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2021) Bangladesh is all out at 157 on the fourth day of the first Test match, giving a target of 202 runs for Pakistan.

Shaheen Afridi took five wickets to finish Bangladesh in the second innings of the first Test match at Chittagong.

Bangladesh resumed on a good note for the visitors Monday when fast bowler Hasan Ali provided the Men in Green an early breakthrough followed by Sajid Khan's dismissal of Mehidy Hasan. Bangladesh were five wickets down before they reached three figures on the scoreboard.

Hasan Ali bowled out Mushfiqur Rahim during the first session, taking the fifth Bangladeshi wicket and making things increasingly difficult for the hosts.

Shaheen Afridi hit a bouncer to Yasir Ali who had no other choice but to return to the pavilion and retired hurt.

Das and Hasan attempted to form a successful partnership for Bangladesh but they could not stay there for long as Sajid Khan Khan trapped him lbw and gave Pakistan another breakthrough.

Bangladesh led by 159 runs at the loss of six wickets at the end of the first session.

Bangladesh bowled Pakistan out for 286 a day earlier at the stoke of tea on the third day to take a 44- run lead into the second innings thanks to the mesmerising bowling of Taijul, who finished with 7-116.

But Pakistan had struck back spectacularly with Shaheen Afridi dismissing Shadman islam (one), Najmul Hossain (zero) and Saif Hasan (18) to finish the day 3-6 and reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 at stumps.

Hasan Ali also scalped the wicket captain Mominul Haque for a duck to rob the hosts of their advantage.

Mushfiqur Rahim had remained unbeaten on 12 with debutant Yasir Ali.

