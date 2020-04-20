UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Compete In Seven Disciplines Of Asian Beach Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:35 PM

Pakistan will compete in seven disciplines of the 6th Asian Beach Games being held from November 28 to December 6 at Sanya,China

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan will compete in seven disciplines of the 6th Asian Beach Games being held from November 28 to December 6 at Sanya,China.

" In consultation with the concerned National Sports Federations, President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan has approved the participation of Pakistan contingent in seven events of the mega event being staged at a topical resort known as the " Hawaii of China ", said Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Secretary POA here on Monday He said Pakistan will take part in Beach Athletics, Beach Handball, JuJitsu, Beach Kabaddi, Sailing, Beach Volleyball and Beach Wrestling.

He said POA has sent entry by sport and entry by number forms of above sports disciplines to the organizing committee of the games within the given timeline.

At present, the organizing committee of 6th Asian Beach Games is speeding up the preparation in an orderly manner, hoping to bring everyone trendy, green, fantastic and magnificent Beach Games in China, said the POA official.

He said in a letter to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the organizing committee informed that the resort city in tropical Hainan province has not registered any new COVID-19 case for over two months and the last confirmed patient was cured and discharged from hospital on March 8.

" However, OCA will continue to monitor the situation with the organizing committee, the Chinese Olympic Committee and with all National Olympic Committees in the five zones of Asia", said Khalid Mahmood.

