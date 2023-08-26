Pakistan to deploy Army, Rangers for security of Asia Cup 2023

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2023) In a bid to ensure comprehensive security arrangements for the Asia Cup 2023, the government of Pakistan on Saturday sanctioned the deployment of personnel from the Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers.

This decision was made through a cabinet endorsement that was circulated among the relevant authorities. The request for the deployment of army and Rangers personnel came from the Punjab caretaker government and was presented via a summary.

It has been revealed that the Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers will be on duty from August 27 to September 6. The deployment strategy will involve placing Punjab Rangers within the second tier Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs), while the Pakistan Army will take up positions in the third tier QRF mode, according to reliable sources.

The Asia Cup commences with Pakistan, the host country, facing Nepal in the opening match on August 30 in Multan. Throughout the tournament, Pakistan will host four matches, including a significant Super 4s fixture.

For India, its group stage matches, including the highly anticipated encounter against Pakistan on September 2, are scheduled to take place in Kandy.

Meanwhile, the remaining Super 4s matches, culminating in the final, are set to unfold in Colombo.

If both teams succeed in advancing to the Super 4s, the arch-rivals India and Pakistan are slated for another showdown on September 10 in Colombo.

Similar to the previous edition, the Asia Cup schedule holds the prospect of treating cricket enthusiasts to a potential three Pakistan-India matches within a single tournament—a scenario that arises if both arch-rivals manage to simultaneously qualify for the final stage.

The forthcoming iteration of the Asia Cup will showcase six participating teams, divided into two groups. The top two teams emerging from each group will progress to the Super 4s. Scheduled to span from August 31 to September 17, the continental event will adhere to the One Day International (ODI) format. This tournament serves as a crucial opportunity for Asian teams to enhance their preparations ahead of the impending ICC Men's World Cup.