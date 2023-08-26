Open Menu

Pakistan To Deploy Army, Rangers For Security Of Asia Cup 2023

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 26, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Pakistan to deploy Army, Rangers for security of Asia Cup 2023

The request for the deployment of army and Rangers personnel comes from the Punjab caretaker government and is presented via a summary.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2023) In a bid to ensure comprehensive security arrangements for the Asia Cup 2023, the government of Pakistan on Saturday sanctioned the deployment of personnel from the Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers.

This decision was made through a cabinet endorsement that was circulated among the relevant authorities. The request for the deployment of army and Rangers personnel came from the Punjab caretaker government and was presented via a summary.

It has been revealed that the Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers will be on duty from August 27 to September 6. The deployment strategy will involve placing Punjab Rangers within the second tier Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs), while the Pakistan Army will take up positions in the third tier QRF mode, according to reliable sources.

The Asia Cup commences with Pakistan, the host country, facing Nepal in the opening match on August 30 in Multan. Throughout the tournament, Pakistan will host four matches, including a significant Super 4s fixture.

For India, its group stage matches, including the highly anticipated encounter against Pakistan on September 2, are scheduled to take place in Kandy.

Meanwhile, the remaining Super 4s matches, culminating in the final, are set to unfold in Colombo.

If both teams succeed in advancing to the Super 4s, the arch-rivals India and Pakistan are slated for another showdown on September 10 in Colombo.

Similar to the previous edition, the Asia Cup schedule holds the prospect of treating cricket enthusiasts to a potential three Pakistan-India matches within a single tournament—a scenario that arises if both arch-rivals manage to simultaneously qualify for the final stage.

The forthcoming iteration of the Asia Cup will showcase six participating teams, divided into two groups. The top two teams emerging from each group will progress to the Super 4s. Scheduled to span from August 31 to September 17, the continental event will adhere to the One Day International (ODI) format. This tournament serves as a crucial opportunity for Asian teams to enhance their preparations ahead of the impending ICC Men's World Cup.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Multan World Army Rangers ICC Punjab Progress Kandy Colombo Nepal August September Event From Government Cabinet Top Asia

Recent Stories

PCB announces ticket prices for Pakistan v South A ..

PCB announces ticket prices for Pakistan v South Africa Women series

19 minutes ago
 FIA recovers huge quantity of foreign currency, na ..

FIA recovers huge quantity of foreign currency, nabs three accused

27 minutes ago
 HESCO initiates monthly "Khuli Kachehri" to addres ..

HESCO initiates monthly "Khuli Kachehri" to address consumer issues

27 minutes ago
 Rain in city; MD WASA issues high alert

Rain in city; MD WASA issues high alert

29 minutes ago
 65,000 liters Irani diesel, NCP items worth millio ..

65,000 liters Irani diesel, NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in DI Khan ..

29 minutes ago
 11 people injured in road accident

11 people injured in road accident

29 minutes ago
US reporter Evan Gershkovich appeals extended dete ..

US reporter Evan Gershkovich appeals extended detention in Russia

29 minutes ago
 Child Protection Unit sets up in Rajanpur

Child Protection Unit sets up in Rajanpur

29 minutes ago
 Woman injured in roof collapse in Sialkot

Woman injured in roof collapse in Sialkot

47 minutes ago
 Two Al Qaeda commanders among 8 terrorists arreste ..

Two Al Qaeda commanders among 8 terrorists arrested

47 minutes ago
 7 dead, 1,180 injured in Punjab road accidents

7 dead, 1,180 injured in Punjab road accidents

48 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for c ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for creation of job opportunities i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports