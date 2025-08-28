Pakistan To Face Afghanistan In Tri-series Opener On Friday
Muhammad Rameez Published August 28, 2025 | 07:11 PM
Pakistan will face Afghanistan in the opening match of the Tri-series, starting Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the third side in the tournament
The final of the tournament would be played between the top two sides on September 7, and all matches would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, said a press release.
The 17-member Pakistan squad will be led by Salman Ali Agha, who has captained the team in 18 matches. Since arriving in the UAE on August 20, Pakistan have held training sessions and practice matches in Dubai to prepare for the competition.
The series offers all three teams’ valuable preparation ahead of the eight-team ACC Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to 28.
In head-to-head, Pakistan have played seven T20Is against Afghanistan, winning four, while their only T20I against the UAE came in the 2016 Asia Cup, which Pakistan won.
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha on the eve of the tournament said, “This tri-series will greatly help us in our preparations for the Asia Cup.
I am very excited about it and I know it will be a challenging contest for which we are fully ready.
“Leading the Pakistan team is not only an honour for me but also a great responsibility. The team is playing good cricket at the moment and I am hopeful we will continue to deliver strong performances in the matches ahead.”
The 17-member squad include: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.
Tri-series schedule (all matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium): August 29–Afghanistan v Pakistan; August 30–UAE v Pakistan; September 1–UAE v Afghanistan; September 2–Pakistan v Afghanistan; September 4–Pakistan v UAE; September 5–Afghanistan v UAE; September 7–Final.
