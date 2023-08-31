Open Menu

Pakistan To Face Bhutan On Saturday

Muhammad Rameez Published August 31, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Pakistan to face Bhutan on Saturday

The Pakistan football team will face Bhutan on Saturday in the SAFF Under16 Championship to be held at Bhutan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan football team will face Bhutan on Saturday in the SAFF Under16 Championship to be held at Bhutan.

According to details, Pakistan team was issued the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to compete in the SAFF Under16 Championship.

The game of football possesses a remarkable ability to unite the world and this championship would see immensely talented U-16 players from every nook.

The efforts were undertaken by PFF and Candyland to unearth talents.

Out of the pool, 50 players were selected for the national U-16 training camp in Abbottabad.

Comprising 23 players and 7 officials, the Pakistan U-16 football squad, nurtured through dedication and strategic collaboration, stands prepared to make their mark.

The first match of the national team would be against hosts Bhutan on September 2 while will face Maldives in the second game on September 4. Pakistan team departed to Bhutan in early hours of Thursday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football World Abbottabad Noc Bhutan Maldives September From

Recent Stories

WAMY signs MoU with Ethiopian islamic affairs supr ..

WAMY signs MoU with Ethiopian islamic affairs supreme council

10 seconds ago
 CEO of Islamic Relief meets Chairman Senate

CEO of Islamic Relief meets Chairman Senate

2 minutes ago
 CTP launch operation against parking rules violato ..

CTP launch operation against parking rules violators

2 minutes ago
 ADGM’s Registration Authority fines KPMG Lower G ..

ADGM’s Registration Authority fines KPMG Lower Gulf Limited for audit failings

17 minutes ago
 Hockey training camp underway

Hockey training camp underway

13 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services earns the Emirati Board A ..

Emirates Health Services earns the Emirati Board Accreditation for its Family Me ..

17 minutes ago
Xi encourages newly enrolled cadets to become high ..

Xi encourages newly enrolled cadets to become high-quality military-personnel

13 minutes ago
 PMC, Balochistan Govt ink agreement for fluorite m ..

PMC, Balochistan Govt ink agreement for fluorite mining

11 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses1,242 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses1,242 points

11 minutes ago
 50 to 60 players to be short-listed for U19, Emerg ..

50 to 60 players to be short-listed for U19, Emerging & Senior Teams: PCB Select ..

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan D ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan Domki provides financial assist ..

11 minutes ago
 European stock markets steady, euro down on inflat ..

European stock markets steady, euro down on inflation data

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports