Pakistan to face Bhutan on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan football team will face Bhutan on Saturday in the SAFF Under16 Championship to be held at Bhutan.

According to details, Pakistan team was issued the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to compete in the SAFF Under16 Championship.

The game of football possesses a remarkable ability to unite the world and this championship would see immensely talented U-16 players from every nook.

The efforts were undertaken by PFF and Candyland to unearth talents.

Out of the pool, 50 players were selected for the national U-16 training camp in Abbottabad.

Comprising 23 players and 7 officials, the Pakistan U-16 football squad, nurtured through dedication and strategic collaboration, stands prepared to make their mark.

The first match of the national team would be against hosts Bhutan on September 2 while will face Maldives in the second game on September 4. Pakistan team departed to Bhutan in early hours of Thursday.