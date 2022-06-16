UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Face India In ITF Asia Final

Muhammad Rameez Published June 16, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan to face India in ITF Asia final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan would face off arch-rival India in the finals of the ITF Asia 12&Under Team Competition-South Asia Zone at Kathmandu Nepal on Friday.

According to details, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 3-0 in the ITF Asia 12&Under Team Competition-South Asia Zone on Thursday.

In Boys Singles, Hamza Ali Rizwan downed MD Rajib by 6-2,6-0 while Abubakar Talha beat Kabbo Gayen by 6-1,6-1.

In Boys Doubles, Omar Jawad, Abubakar Talha outplayed MD Rajib, Kabbo Gayen by 6-1,6-1.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan and India were participating in the event.

Muhammad Abid was captain of the Pakistan team and the team members include Abubakar Talha, Hamza Ali Rizwan and Omar Jawad.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Sri Lanka Kathmandu Bhutan Maldives Nepal Event Asia

