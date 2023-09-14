Open Menu

Pakistan To Face Indonesia In Davis Cup World Group-II Tie On Sept 16

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 14, 2023 | 06:37 PM

The two-day Davis Cup World Group-II tie between Pakistan and Indonesia will kick off on Saturday at Aisam-ul-Haq Tennis Pavilion, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad

The Pakistan team, spearheaded by seasoned Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, also includes Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Abid, and debutant Barkat Ullah, a Pakistan Tennis Federation spokesman said on Thursday.

Former Davis Cup player Mushaf Zia is the coach of Pakistan team, while Muhammad Shahid will be the team physio.

The Indonesian Davis Cup team, comprising three players, one captain and one coach arrived in Islamabad on September 11.

The team consists of David Agung Susanto, Ignatius Anthony Susanto and Gunawan Trismuwantara.

Wirjawan Sugiharta is the playing captain, whereas Suharyadi (Manager), Robby Sudrajat (Strength and Conditioning Coach), and Suharto (Masseur) make up the squad.

The ITF Referee, Hany Hamied Ali ElKhafief from Egypt arrived on September 12 to supervise the tie.

Chair umpire Gianluca Moscarella from Italy arrived on Thursday, whereas the second chair umpire Ivan Yovchev from Bulgaria will be arriving Friday.

Chief of umpires Essam Maher Mohammad Saleh is scheduled to arrive later today (Thursday).

President PTF Senator Salim Saifullah Khan visited the Davis Cup venue and interacted with the Pakistani and Indonesian teams and conveyed his best wishes for the tie.

He expressed satisfaction at the overall organizational arrangements, including the security coverage by Islamabad Police.

He also thanked Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination and Pakistan Sports Board for their support for the event.

