ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan football team will face Maldives on Monday in the SAFF Under16 Championship at Bhutan.

According to details, earlier in the first match against the hosts, Pakistan downed Bhutan by 2-1. Pakistan team would play their next match against Maldives on September 4.