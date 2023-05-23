UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Face Mauritius In 4-Nations Cup Opener

Muhammad Rameez Published May 23, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan men's national football team would kick off its 4-Nations Cup campaign against hosts Mauritius on June 11.

According to details, the Green Shirts would take on Kenya on June 14 and will face Djibouti on June 17.

These games would indeed provide the team with valuable experience and an opportunity to compete against other international teams, allowing the players to further develop their skills.

The upcoming matches would also serve as the preparation for the SAFF Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India.

Participating in the 4-Nations Cup would give the players a chance to improve their strategies and evaluate their performance ahead of the SAFF Cup.

The national team's camp would commence in the last week of May, allowing the players and coaching staff to come together, train, and prepare for the upcoming matches.

This dedicated training period would be crucial in ensuring the team's readiness and cohesion on the field.

