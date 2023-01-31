Pakistan to face Palestine in West Asia Baseball finals

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan will face Palestine in the final of the West Asia Baseball Cup 2023 for the championship title on Wednesday at Pakistan sports Complex here.

In the first semi-final, the Palestinian team had thrashed Bangladesh by 14-03 and qualified for finals, whereas in the second semi-final, the host country beat Sri Lanka by 16-01.

The final would be played tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Both teams also qualified for the Asian Baseball Championship in Taiwan, a qualifying tournament for the Baseball World Cup.