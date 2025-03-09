Pakistan To Face South Korea In Tekken Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 09, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Pakistan’s esports community gathered at the Lahore Fort on Sunday to announce the country’s participation in the highly anticipated ‘Rival Nations: Pakistan vs. South Korea’ Tekken 8 tournament.
Hosted by Baaz, Pakistan’s leading esports company, the event brought together top media representatives, journalists, and gaming enthusiasts to celebrate the team’s historic journey to Seoul, said a press release.
Danyal Chishty, CEO & Owner of Baaz, unveiled Team Pakistan’s participation in the tournament, emphasizing the significance of this milestone for the country’s esports scene.
"Our players have already proved themselves on global stages, and now they are taking on one of the toughest esports nations in the world. We are incredibly proud of them and confident they will make history in Seoul," he said.
The event also introduced the official lineup of Team Pakistan, led by Arslan Ash, a global esports icon and former Tekken World Champion. The team will compete in Seoul from March 14 to March 16.
Speaking to the media, Arslan Ash said, "Tekken has always been about skill, strategy, and passion. Competing against South Korea in this team-based format is an incredible challenge, and we are ready to prove why Pakistan is a powerhouse in the global Tekken scene."
As the team prepares for their departure, the global Tekken community eagerly awaits this unprecedented Pakistan vs. South Korea clash.
With seven of the best players from each nation competing, the event aims to settle a long-standing rivalry and determine which country truly dominates in Tekken. Arslan Ash will face off against South Korea’s legendary player, Knee, in what promises to be a battle for the ages.
