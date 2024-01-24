Pakistan to face Sri Lanka in Women T20 tri-series on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in their first match of the Women T20 tri-series on Thursday at Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

The first ball of the match will be bowled at 12pm local time, according to the information made available here by Pakistan cricket board.

The T20 tri-series, involving hosts Bangladesh Women U19, Pakistan Women U19 and Sri Lanka U19 commenced on Wednesday.

The tri-series will see six games played in a double-round robin format, followed by a final between the top two teams. All matches will be played at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium from 24 January to 2 February.

Mahnoor Aftab, who will lead Pakistan in the tri-series, is among the six players who were part of Pakistan Women’s U19 squad for ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup that took place in South Africa in 2023.

Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Laila Nasir, Rida Aslam and Zaib-un-Nisa are the other players who represented Pakistan at the U19 mega-event last year.

Pakistan Women U19 captain, Mahnoor Aftab said: “This is the first tri-series of its kind for us so it is a really exciting opportunity. It is a good sign for us as tournaments like these help us showcase our talent and make our way to the senior team.

“I believe if we give our 100 per cent [in the field], the results will hopefully come our way.

“The training camps really helped us prepare for the series. We have been training in Bangladesh as well so I am confident about our preparations.

It helps that Cox’s Bazar is very similar to Karachi so we are already used to playing in such conditions.”

Pakistan Women U19 squad: Mahnoor Aftab (Captain), Laiba Nasir (Vice-Captain), Anosha Nasir, Areesha Ansari, Eyman Fatima, Haleema Dua Zafar, Komal Khan (Wicketkeeper), Maham Anees, Memoona Khalid, Mubeen Ahmed, Ravail Farhan, Rida Aslam, Samiya Afsar, Zaib un Nisa and Zoofishan Ayyaz

Non-traveling reserves - Aleesa Mukhtiar, Kainat Eiman, Muskan Abid and Tayyaba Imdad

Complete schedule:

24 January – Tri-series first T20 match (Bangladesh Women U19 v Sri Lanka Women U19); Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar

25 January – Tri-series second T20 match (Pakistan Women U19 v Sri Lanka Women U19); Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar

27 January – Tri-series third T20 match (Bangladesh Women U19 v Pakistan Women U19); Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar

28 January – Tri-series fourth T20 match (Bangladesh Women U19 v Sri Lanka Women U19); Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar

30 January – Tri-series fifth T20 match (Pakistan Women U19 v Sri Lanka Women U19); Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar

31 January – Tri-series sixth T20 match (Bangladesh Women U19 v Pakistan Women U19); Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar

2 February – Tri-series final; Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar