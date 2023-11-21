Open Menu

Pakistan To Face Tajikistan Today In 2nd Round Of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2023 | 11:53 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2023) Pakistan is set to play against Tajikistan in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification at Jinnah Stadium on Tuesday, with the odds favoring the visitors.

Having qualified for the second round after defeating Cambodia, the hosts faced a 4-0 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their previous match.

Tajikistan, ranked 109 on the FIFA list, recently drew 1-1 against Jordan and aims to secure three points to climb the Pool G ladder.

“We are eagerly waiting for three points against Pakistan on Tuesday and are hopeful that everything will go according to the laid-down plan,” said visiting team head coach Peter Segrt.

He expressed the desire for his team to arrive in Pakistan earlier, but due to travel issues, that wasn't possible.

Despite this, he believes the team is in good shape to collect three points.

In Tuesday's match, Pakistan's head coach Stephen Constantine acknowledged that Tajikistan starts as favorites due to their experience.

“Even Tajikistan’s ranking does not justify the standard of football they play. They played a draw against Jordan and were good enough to win against higher-ranked teams.”

Constantine aims to upset the favorites, relying on the quality players and home crowd support.

Key player Otis Khan emphasized the need for more matches for Pakistan to improve, highlighting the importance of exposure and experience. He supports the launch of a professional league in the country to enhance the overall standard of the game.

