Pakistan to face USA in Virtual Scrabble WC semi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan would face USA in the semifinals of the COCO Virtual Scrabble World Cup, the first-ever of its kind organized and directed by Evans Clinchy of USA.

A 5-men Pakistani team marched on to seal a berth in the semifinals of the World Cup, said a press release issued here.

Pakistan's young squad added another feather to their cap beating the mighty Malaysians 14-11 in the quarter final on Eid day.

Junior World champion 14 year old Syed Imaad Ali led the Green Team with 4 spectacular wins in his 5 matches while others contributed enough to ensure victory. Moiz Ullah Baig 3-2, Hassan Hadi Khan 3-2, Sohaib Sanaullah 2-3 and Waseem Khatri 2-3.

World No. 1 Ganesh Asirvatham led Malaysia to a great fightback winning all his 5 matches but the rest of his teammates couldn't match the young talent of Pakistan. Pakistan looked comfortable going into the final round with a 12-8 record.

Malaysia needed to win the final round 5-0 to win and created sensation by winning the first three but Moiz and young Imaad kept their cool to see the team.

Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semifinal where they are pitted against the favorites USA who pulverized Singapore by 18-7 and are looking very strong coming into this contest.

Other quarterfinals saw India beat Australia 13-12 and Canada beat Ireland by the same score to advance to the semifinalsThe semi finals were scheduled on August 8th and 9th between India vs Canada and Pakistan vs United States.

Archrivals Pakistan and India may come face to face in what could be a historic final for both the countries but both have to beat the powerhouses from North America first. Individually Syed Imaad Ali was ranked second, just behind the world No. 1 Ganesh while Hassan Hadi Khan has moved up to the 5th position among the 80 players from 16 countries.