Pakistan to face West Indies in 3rd T20I match today

The match will start at 06:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST) at National Cricket Stadium in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16, 2021) Pakistan to face West Indies in the third T20I match today as the tests of all the visitors have come negative.

Pakistan is leading the series 2-0.

Earlier, the five members of the West Indies cricket squad tested positive. The reports revealed that three players tested positive for Coronavirus.

The reports said that total nine members of the visitors tested positive as four members were diagnosed with the virus on Saturday.

Cricket West Indies officials said they would meet with their Pakistan counterparts later Thursday "once all members of the touring party have been tested again" to determine whether they can continue.

Any cancellation would be a huge blow to Pakistan, which has seen tours by New Zealand and England called off in recent months on security grounds.

Pakistan won the first two Twenty20 matches against West Indies with dead rubber to be due to played later today in Karachi.

The three ODIs are due to start from December 18, 20 and 22.

West Indies officials said the latest positive test results in the squad came from wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, all-rounder Justin Greaves, assistant coach Roddy Estwick, and physician Akshai Mansingh.