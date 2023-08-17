Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published August 17, 2023 | 10:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan U15 baseball team Thursday left to take part in the Asian Baseball Championship in Weihai, China.

The players and officials have been provided with essential camp and accommodation facilities by the Pakistan Sports Board, showcasing their commitment to supporting the youth athletes of the country. Pakistan Federation Baseball has taken on the responsibility of arranging all other necessary expenses for the team, said a press release.

Before their departure, the Director General of the Pakistan Sports board (PSB), Shoaib Khoso, bid farewell to the players and officials at the Pakistan Sports Board in Islamabad to convey his well wishes and to offer his encouragement.

He further explained that the decision to send a minimum number of players and officials was made in order to ensure the team's participation.

The Pakistan Sports Board, citing budgetary constraints, was unable to afford to send the national team to the Asian Games. Consequently, the Pakistan baseball community has made a significant effort to send the U15 team, as the nation cannot afford to compromise its international ranking despite having formidable teams.

The decision to send the U15 team to the Asian Baseball Championship not only showcases the resilience of Pakistan's sports community but also highlights their determination to maintain their presence in the international sports arena. The team's participation would contribute to the development of young athletes and further promote the sport of baseball within the nation.

