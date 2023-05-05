Pakistan to feature in Davis Cup Juniors Asia Oceania final qualifying event

Pakistan 16 & Under will participate in the Davis Cup Juniors Asia Oceania final qualifying event, to be held from 8th to 13th May in Shymkent, Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):Pakistan 16 & Under will participate in the Davis Cup Juniors Asia Oceania final qualifying event, to be held from 8th to 13th May in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

The team comprises the following Noman ul Haq (captain), Nadir Reza Mirza (player), Hamza Roman (player) and Abubakar Talha (player), said a news release issued here.

Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, President of Pakistan Tennis Federation has expressed his best wishes for the team. He also stated that hard work, dedication and passion for tennis are always rewarded. He emphasized�that the development of juniors and their participation in international events was one of the priorities of PTF, despite financial�constraints