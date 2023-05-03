ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan team would feature in the upcoming Four-Nation Basketball Championship scheduled to take place in Maldives later this year.

According to the Associate Secretary of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Ouj E Zahoor, in this regard, the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has called top national players for the trials to select the national basketball team for the said championship.

The top players nominated by the affiliated departments, provinces, and divisions of the Pakistan Basketball Federation would participate in the three-day trials to start on May 5 here at the Pakistan sports Complex. The trials would continue till May 7.

He said in the first phase of the trials on May 5 and 6, top divisional and provincial players would display their skills while in the second phase (May 6, 7), departmental top players will have trials.

The national selection committee under the leadership of chief selector Colonel (R) Shujaat Ali Rana and members including Muhammad Riaz Malik, DSP Malik Ijaz and Maudood Jafri would observe the participating players during these days.

The national selection committee would shortlist the Names of the players for the training camp of the national basketball team after the three-day trials.

"Pakistan team will participate in the four-nation basketball championship to be held in Maldives this year. PBF secretary Khalid Bashir will announce the training and coaching plan for the selected players as the national team will go through extensive training camp for the preparation of the international event".

This participation would also help in preparing the team and players for the South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan in 2024.

\395