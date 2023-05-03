UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Feature In Four Nation Basketball C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 03, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan to feature in Four Nation Basketball C'ship

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan team would feature in the upcoming Four-Nation Basketball Championship scheduled to take place in Maldives later this year.

According to the Associate Secretary of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Ouj E Zahoor, in this regard, the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has called top national players for the trials to select the national basketball team for the said championship.

The top players nominated by the affiliated departments, provinces, and divisions of the Pakistan Basketball Federation would participate in the three-day trials to start on May 5 here at the Pakistan sports Complex. The trials would continue till May 7.

He said in the first phase of the trials on May 5 and 6, top divisional and provincial players would display their skills while in the second phase (May 6, 7), departmental top players will have trials.

The national selection committee under the leadership of chief selector Colonel (R) Shujaat Ali Rana and members including Muhammad Riaz Malik, DSP Malik Ijaz and Maudood Jafri would observe the participating players during these days.

The national selection committee would shortlist the Names of the players for the training camp of the national basketball team after the three-day trials.

"Pakistan team will participate in the four-nation basketball championship to be held in Maldives this year. PBF secretary Khalid Bashir will announce the training and coaching plan for the selected players as the national team will go through extensive training camp for the preparation of the international event".

This participation would also help in preparing the team and players for the South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan in 2024.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Malik Riaz Maldives May Event Top Asia

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

57 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

1 hour ago
 NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

1 hour ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

3 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

3 hours ago
 World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi f ..

World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi for Grand Finale of Abu Dhabi G ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.