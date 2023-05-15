UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Field 10 Cyclists In Asian Road Cycling Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Pakistan to field 10 cyclists in Asian Road Cycling Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :A 10-member Pakistan cycling team will feature in the Asian Road Cycling Championship, set to be held in Thailand, next month, Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) said on Monday.

"The training camp for preparation of our cyclists for the Championship has commenced today (Monday) in Karachi in collaboration with Pakistan Sports board. The camp will continue till the end of the first week of June," Syed Azhar Ali Shah, the president of PCF told APP.

The 42nd edition of the big-ticket event will be held along with the 29th Asian Junior Road Cycling Championships and 11th Asian Para Road Cycling Championships.

"A total of 15 cyclists are attending the camp. They were selected purely on merit, especially based on their performance in the National Road Championship that was held in Peshawar in February," he said.

Azhar said that the federation wanted to send all the 15 cyclists for the continental event but due to scarcity of funds, it believed it would hardly manage to field six men and four women cyclists in that.

"Participation of our athletes is very necessary for the championship as it also serves as qualifiers for the next year's Paris Olympics," he said.

The Paris Games will run from July 26 to August 11, 2024, featuring 32 sports disciplines across 37 sites.

"The federation on its part is trying its best to give maximum exposure to the cyclists but the road to the Olympics is not easy. The athletes need to undergo at least two to three years of training besides chipping in qualification rounds to earn a ticket for the prestigious event. Frankly speaking, we are not in a position for that as we don't have sufficient funds. However, we are doing what we can in our limited resources," he added.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Thailand Sports Cycling Road Paris Azhar Ali February June July August Women Olympics Event All From Best Asia Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, Si ..

Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, Sindh & Balochistan

32 minutes ago
 Feature: Arabian Saluki at ADIHEX represents Arabi ..

Feature: Arabian Saluki at ADIHEX represents Arabian hunting heritage

1 hour ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini rings market-opening bell to c ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing Islamic Treas ..

1 hour ago
 CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off ..

CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Tuesday

2 hours ago
 KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polishe ..

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polished water processing and distrib ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accele ..

UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accelerator Ambassador&#039; program ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.