Pakistan to field 305-member contingent in 13th SAG

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :A 305-member Pakistan contingent, comprising both athletes and officials will feature in the 13th South Asian Games (SAG), scheduled to be held in Kathmandu and Pokhara, Nepal from December 1-10.

"We'd sent summary of our contingent to the Prime Minister for final approval. Today, we've got a green signal that we may proceed with our plan," Azam Dar, deputy director general of PSB told APP on Friday.

He said that Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) had sent a list of 424-member contingent for participation in the event, but the board reduced that as it only wanted to send the athletes, who had the potential to win medals. "The athletes of the federations, who are not affiliated with us (PSB) have also been excluded from the list," he said.

According to Azam Dar training camps to prepare the athletes for the prestigious sports event were underway and it was expected that they would live up to the expectations.

The SAG features 27 sports disciplines with 17 of them taking place in and around Kathmandu and nine in Pokhara. One discipline will be held in Janakpur as it was included as the host of wresting recently.

Pakistan athletes will participate in 19 disciplines. "Most of our athletes are in good shape as they've recently featured in the National Games.

"Prior to the National Games they had been undergoing rigorous training. Hence, they are well prepared for the event and we are hoping some real good show from them," Azam said.

He said that 16-member national football team was also part of Pakistan's contingent, but their participation in the event was subject to the accreditation by SAG's organizing committee. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has already extended its support to the normalization committee of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and Azam expressed the hope that the SAG organizing committee would approve their participation in the event. "Hopefully, they'll get accreditation, but in case if that is not granted they will be dropped from the contingent," he added.

He said that Secretary IPC Akbar Hussain Durrani would be the Chef de Mission of Pakistan at SAG. He said that PSB would bear all the expenses of country's athletes for SAG.

Pakistan had done well in the last edition of the games that took place in Guwahati and Shillong, India in 2016, finishing third in the eight-nation event. Pakistan had grabbed 106 medals in that edition, including 12 gold, 37 silver and 57 bronze.

