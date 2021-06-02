UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Fight For Champions Trophy Title In 2025

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:53 PM

Pakistan to fight for Champions Trophy title in 2025

The ICC Board has confirmed the schedule of ICC events from 2024-2031 with both the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be expanded and a Men’s Champions Trophy to be re-introduced.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2021) The Champions Trophy which would take place in 2025 from 2029, International Cricket Council said.

Pakistan will fight for the Champion Trophy title in 2025.

The International Cricket Body reintroduced the Champion Trophy based on eight teams.

Previously, Pakistan beat India by 180 runs in the final and won the title.

Decision to increase cricket teams in 50-Overs World Cups in 2027 and 2031 has also been made by the ICC.

The ICC board also decided to a 20 team in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030.

The ICC World Test Championship finals will also be hosted in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031. A meeting will be held to decide the hosts of Men’s events based on a process in September this year.

