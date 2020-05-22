UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Have An Edge Over The England: Saqlain Mushtaq

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:17 PM

Pakistan to have an edge over the England: Saqlain Mushtaq

Former Pakistani spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believes Pakistan would have an edge over the English team if the matches were played at the South of England

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Former Pakistani spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believes Pakistan would have an edge over the English team if the matches were played at the South of England.

"Cricket must happen and Pakistan should go to England for the series with all the precautionary and safety measures as part of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said on his YouTube channel.

Saqlain, who had taken 13 Test five-wicket hauls with 3 Test tenfers and took seven five-wicket hauls in ODIs, said Pakistan would have an edge over England in the series to be held in July and August as the weather would be great.

"If the series was played at Southampton, Lords and The Oval then Pakistan would have an edge as our spinners will be very effective on these wickets," he said and added English bowlers Jamie Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer would get less swing and seam on this side in July and August.

Saqlain, who was was selected as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year for 2000, recalled that English spinners Meon Ali and Adil Rashid were very effective on these wickets against India and South Africa in the past.

"Spinners have been getting great help on these wickets for the past 3 to 5 years because of the turn and reverse swing," he said and added nobody does reverse swing better than Pakistan.

"If some other thing was used to shine the bowl instead of saliva then it would also benefit Pakistan," he said.

It may be mentioned that the International Cricket Council's (ICC) cricket committee, comprising of former top players, have recommended on medical advice that spit-polishing the ball should be prohibited while the coronavirus outbreak persists.

Speaking about the English team, Saqlain, who bagged 208 and 288 matches in 49 Tests and 169 ODIs, respectively, said the England team was struggling these days. "Opener Rory Burns gives a good start to England but there is no other opener to support him. England's middle order also seems a bit shaky as they totally rely on Ben Strokes and Joe Root. Johnny Baristow and Jos Buttler doesn't have any recent performance," he said and added however the English team has a good bowling attack.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Attack Weather ICC Rashid Jos Southampton Anderson South Africa The Oval May July August YouTube All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan builds fence on border with Iran to impro ..

3 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo reach out to its visitors during Eid al ..

6 minutes ago

Business community expresses annoyance over long b ..

47 seconds ago

DC Abbottabad directs AACs, ACs, TMA, Police to be ..

11 minutes ago

CJP, judges condoles crash of PIA aircraft at Kara ..

4 minutes ago

China helps South Asian countries enhance developm ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.