Pakistan To Hold First Ever Int'l Coaching Course In August

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 01:32 PM

Pakistan to hold first ever int'l coaching course in August

First time in Pakistan softball's history an international coaching course will take place in the country by the end of August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :First time in Pakistan softball's history an international coaching course will take place in the country by the end of August.

"We had requested the Softball Confederation of Asian in its congress meeting in December, last year to hold Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic in Pakistan. Now, they have given approval to send two international experts to hold the course in the fourth week of August," Asif Azeem, secretary Softball Federation of Pakistan told APP on Tuesday.

He said a total of 30 participants 15 men and as many women would attend the international course, which would take place in Karachi.

"We are giving equal opportunities to women in softball. We believe we can portray country's soft image abroad if women softball enthusiasts are properly trained and given exposure.

They can help uplift women softball in the country," he added.

According to Asif National Softball Championship would also be staged in Karachi soon after the conclusion of the course. He said the championship would feature eight teams including four provincial, Islamabad, Army, WAPDA and Police.

"We try our best to train country's coaches and umpires. While living within our limited resources we send four to six of coaches and umpires every year abroad to attend some international courses.

"But the course in Karachi now will provide us the opportunity to train such a big number of coaches," he added.

