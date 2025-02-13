Pakistan to host Asian Development Tour Golf Events in 2025

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) on Thursday announced that it will host two Asian Development Tour (ADT) golf championships in 2025, marking a significant comeback for international golf tournaments in the country.

According to a press released, scheduled for September, the CNS ADT Open Golf Championship and Pakistan ADT Open Golf Championship will take place at the Rumanza Golf & Country Club in Multan.

This marks the first ADT events in Pakistan since the 2019 Lahore tournament.

PGF President highlighted the strategic importance of these tournaments, emphasizing they will provide local golfers with an international competitive platform and showcase Pakistan's potential as a golfing destination.

The events have received sponsorship from Rumanza Golf & Country Club and DHA Multan, demonstrating local support for professional golf development.

The Asian Development Tour's return represents a milestone for Pakistani golf, offering professional players increased opportunities to compete on an international stage.

Tournaments are set to be held in September 2025 with further details to be announced in the coming months.