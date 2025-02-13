Pakistan To Host Asian Development Tour Golf Events In 2025
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 13, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) on Thursday announced that it will host two Asian Development Tour (ADT) golf championships in 2025, marking a significant comeback for international golf tournaments in the country.
According to a press released, scheduled for September, the CNS ADT Open Golf Championship and Pakistan ADT Open Golf Championship will take place at the Rumanza Golf & Country Club in Multan.
This marks the first ADT events in Pakistan since the 2019 Lahore tournament.
PGF President highlighted the strategic importance of these tournaments, emphasizing they will provide local golfers with an international competitive platform and showcase Pakistan's potential as a golfing destination.
The events have received sponsorship from Rumanza Golf & Country Club and DHA Multan, demonstrating local support for professional golf development.
The Asian Development Tour's return represents a milestone for Pakistani golf, offering professional players increased opportunities to compete on an international stage.
Tournaments are set to be held in September 2025 with further details to be announced in the coming months.
Recent Stories
UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa
International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in M ..
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project
Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE
'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024
‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..
TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments
Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025
Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan to host Asian Development Tour Golf Events in 20253 minutes ago
-
Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined14 hours ago
-
Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series14 hours ago
-
2nd edition of Serena Masters Series continues15 hours ago
-
Cricket tournament kicks off at PCP Sports Gala14 hours ago
-
United Sports move into quarter finals of Master Oil inter club cricket tournament14 hours ago
-
Asalanka heroics power Sri Lanka to 49-run win over Australia14 hours ago
-
14th CJCSC Open Golf Championship 2025 begins in Islamabad14 hours ago
-
Abbottabad Region Cricket trials conclude with promising talent selection19 hours ago
-
ICC lineup of Men’s CT ambassadors revealed19 hours ago
-
SAFF Cross Country Athletics C’ship on Feb 2320 hours ago
-
Pakistan going strong in Asian Jr Squash C’ships20 hours ago