ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):The 5th COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship will be held in Islamabad in November.

The Executive Office and General Assembly of the Asian Taekwondo Federation was held in Beirut, Lebanon. Delegates from 30 Asian countries participated in the general assembly chaired by AFC President Kyu Seok Lee. Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Col (R) Waseem Janjua and Secretary General Murtaza Bangash represented Pakistan in the meeting, said a press release.

On the occasion, AFC President Lee Kyu Seok announced the hosting of the 5th COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship in Pakistan.

Assuring full support to the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation for the championship, Prof. Kyu Seok Lee said that the 4th Asian Open Taekwondo Championship was successfully organized in Pakistan last year under the auspices of PTF. "I am looking forward to seeing the talent of Pakistani taekwondo players", he said.

Waseem Janjua termed the hosting of the Asian Championship as an honour for Pakistan.

While thanking AFC President Lee Kyu Seok and other officials, he said that the Asian Championship would be held in November this year in Islamabad and will be attended by top class Taekwondo players from around the world.